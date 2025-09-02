Sports
TCU Lands Jerry Meyer III as First 2027 Commit
Fort Worth, Texas – TCU has secured its first commitment for the 2027 recruiting class. Quarterback Jerry Meyer III from Waxahachie, Texas, announced his decision on Sunday via his Instagram account.
Meyer chose the Frogs over a strong field of competitors, receiving more than 20 scholarship offers. Notable programs that pursued him include Baylor, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Houston, Ole Miss, and SMU.
The 6-foot, 170-pound signal caller is yet to be ranked nationally, but he is recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas. His commitment comes as TCU aims to strengthen its future on the field with fresh talent.
In recent discussions among college football experts, many acknowledge Meyer’s potential to excel in the Lone Star State, where quarterback talents are in high demand. His skills have already drawn attention, paving the way for what fans hope will be a successful collegiate career.
The Frogs look forward to integrating Meyer into their program leading up to the 2027 season. This early commitment showcases TCU’s commitment to building a promising roster for the coming years.
