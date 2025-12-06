TDE Holiday Charity Concert Returns to Watts for 12th Year

WATTS, California — Top Dawg Entertainment will host the 12th Annual TDE Holiday Charity Concert and Community Celebration on December 18 and 19 at Nickerson Gardens. This two-day event aims to honor the community’s spirit and enhance support for local residents.

The holiday festivities kick off on December 18 with a concert featuring TDE artists including SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ray Vaughn, Ab-Soul, Zacari, and Kal Banx. Specific special guests will be revealed as the concert date approaches. The following day, the community celebration will include a toy distribution and various family activities.

Top Dawg Love the Kids, a nonprofit established in 2023, organizes the concert. The annual event highlights TDE’s commitment to giving back to the neighborhood that supported its growth. According to reports, last year’s celebration attracted over 10,000 attendees and provided more than $750,000 worth of toys and clothing.

The collective effort includes contributions from partners such as Wasserman, Live Nation, Amazon Music Rotation, RCA Records, and the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to entertainment, the event also intends to foster employment opportunities with a job fair hosted in collaboration with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles and Watts WorkSource Center, focusing on workforce development and reentry programs.

Entry to the concert requires attendees to donate unwrapped toys, new clothing, or shoes, ensuring that resources are directed toward Nickerson Gardens families. The community giveback continues a tradition of providing resources and activities, including youth sports, barbering services, holiday photo setups, and a snow experience.

This year, the TDE holiday concert promises a robust lineup and impactful community engagements while highlighting the spirit of giving during the holiday season.