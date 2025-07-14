Entertainment
Téa Leoni and Tim Daly Tie the Knot in Intimate New York Ceremony
New York, NY — Actress Téa Leoni and actor Tim Daly have officially tied the knot, according to a representative for Leoni. The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family.
Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, met in 2014 while filming their CBS series, “Madam Secretary,” where they portrayed a married couple, Elizabeth and Henry McCord. Their on-screen chemistry led to a real-life romance that blossomed over the years.
The couple’s relationship became public in 2015, after they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together. At the event, Daly humorously remarked, “We’re gonna be a hot table,” referencing their famous companions.
A source shared with TMZ that the wedding only included immediate family members, including both of their children. Co-star Josh Bonzie also attended and shared a photo of Leoni displaying her wedding ring alongside her daughter, West Duchovny.
Before her relationship with Daly, Leoni was married to actor David Duchovny from 1997 to 2011 and had a previous marriage with commercial producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. from 1991 to 1995. Daly was married to actress Amy Van Nostrand from 1982 to 2010.
Fans of the couple expressed their excitement about their union, as they have been a beloved duo since their time on “Madam Secretary.” With a solid foundation built on friendship and shared experiences, many hope this will be Leoni’s perfect match.
Recent Posts
- Trump Announces Trade Agreement with Indonesia, Details Unclear
- Tennis Stars Ready for Action at UniCredit Iasi Open
- Illinois Tollway Updates Infrastructure for Cashless System
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court