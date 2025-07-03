Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse Seeks to Reduce Distance from Ex-Student

WHEATON, Ill. — Christina Formella, a 30-year-old teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student, appeared in DuPage County court on Wednesday, seeking to reduce a court-ordered buffer zone that keeps her away from the alleged victim.

Formella, who is accused of more than 50 instances of abuse, attended the hearing holding hands with her husband, Michael. Witnesses reported the couple appeared confident and were smiling during the proceedings.

After her charges were elevated last month, Formella has been living with her parents, utilizing an ankle monitor that she attempted to conceal with wide-leg pants. Her legal team argued that the current 5,000-foot buffer zone should be halved to 2,500 feet, citing the boy’s proximity to her parents’ home.

The court denied the request. Formella is facing 52 additional charges for aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from incidents with a teenage student, which reportedly included around 45 occurrences at her school.

Formella, a soccer coach, was arrested in March 2023. Investigators allege that the abuse began when the boy was 14, following personal tutoring sessions in her classroom. Prosecutors revealed that text messages between Formella and the boy, including explicit content, came to light when his mother discovered them.

Initially, prosecutors believed there was only a single sexual incident, but further evidence indicated a pattern of repeated encounters, including some taking place at Formella’s home during school hours. During her arrest, Formella claimed she was being targeted and blackmailed by the boy.

Text messages and a diary found on her phone suggested a different narrative, with accusations of obsessive behavior and emotional manipulation. Formella maintained that her writings were for self-therapy and unrelated to the allegations against her.

The case continues to unfold, with many in the community following the developments closely.