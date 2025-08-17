Sports
Teague Criticizes Clark; Lieberman Defends Star Player
Springfield, MA, USA — Former NBA player Jeff Teague stirred controversy during a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast by questioning Caitlin Clark‘s abilities. ‘I’ve been saying the Fever don’t need Clark,’ he said, referring to Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate, who wears number zero. Teague added, ‘She’s good, but she’s not that good. I said [Mitchell] was the best player on the team.’
The comments drew sharp responses, especially from women’s basketball legend Nancy Lieberman. During her appearance on the Big3 Podcast, Lieberman defended Clark, stating, ‘I don’t agree with Jeff Teague, who said that Caitlin Clark is just a good player. She’s not a great player.’ Lieberman challenged Teague’s critique of Clark, emphasizing her talent and contributions to the team.
Lieberman continued to address Teague’s past, saying, ‘I love you [Teague], you weren’t a great player, okay?’ She reminded listeners of his single All-Star selection and represented a direct rebuttal to his claims about Clark.
The tension escalated when Teague revealed on the podcast that Lieberman attempted to call him to discuss the situation, which he declined. In a subsequent interview with OutKick, Lieberman shared details of her attempt to reach out. ‘I called him because I’m a problem solver,’ she explained. ‘I said, ‘Hey Jeff, it’s Nancy, I’m just checking in on you to see if you’re OK.’ And I said, ‘I hope you’re well’ and I hung up.’
Lieberman concluded that her comments were not meant to offend, stating, ‘I don’t dislike [Teague]. Most people in the world, in business, are serviceable because you can’t run a company without dedicated, dependable people.’ This acknowledgment of what it means to be ‘serviceable’ in sports appears to be at the heart of her defense of Clark.
As discussions continue in the WNBA community about these comments, fans and analysts wait to see how this will affect the relationship between Lieberman and Teague.
Recent Posts
- Sudan and Senegal Clash in Key CHAN Group D Match
- Understanding the Differences Between CHAN and AFCON Championships
- Star-Studded Mixed Doubles Event Kicks Off at US Open
- Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
- Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations
- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Named Co-Deputy Director of FBI
- Helldivers 2 Unveils Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond Set
- Unexpected Glow from 3I/ATLAS Raises Questions of Alien Technology
- Baptiste Faces Zakharova in Round of 16 at Tennis in the Land
- FEMA Assistance Expected for Wisconsin Flood Damage Victims
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout