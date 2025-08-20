Entertainment
Team17 and Expression Games Unveil Hell Let Loose: Vietnam for 2026
London, England – Team17 and Expression Games announced the upcoming release of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, a tactical first-person shooter set during the Vietnam War. The game is set to launch in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
In Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, players will engage in intense 50v50 battles, revisiting the historic conflict between 1965 and 1973. Chairing the multiplayer action, the game will emphasize teamwork, reflecting a hardcore gameplay experience familiar to fans of the original Hell Let Loose.
The new installment includes features such as aerial transport helicopters and patrol boats like the iconic U.S. PBR boat. The North Vietnamese forces will leverage an extensive network of tunnels to strategize surprise attacks, demanding careful planning from both teams.
“We’re aiming to create a historically sensitive and immersive experience where teamwork drives success,” said a Team17 spokesperson. The game retains elements from its predecessor while introducing fresh technology, maps, and vehicles emblematic of the era.
The reveal trailer highlights the game’s focus on realistic warfare and chaotic battles, which have been less frequently explored in the gaming industry. As a sequel to a beloved title, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has the potential to harness the gritty feel of the original while innovating on gameplay dynamics.
The announcement excitement continues to grow, with fans looking forward to the anticipated release window. A detailed showcase is expected in the lead-up to the launch.
Recent Posts
- Betfred British Masters Set for Exciting Showdown at The Belfry
- Wisconsin Lottery Results: Big Wins on August 20, 2025
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spotted on Yacht Amid Engagement Rumors
- Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Mourns Her Mother’s Death from Cancer
- Ilona Maher: From Pink Scrum Cap to Rugby Superstar
- Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected in New York City This Week
- Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed