Team17 and Expression Games Unveil Hell Let Loose: Vietnam for 2026

London, England – Team17 and Expression Games announced the upcoming release of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, a tactical first-person shooter set during the Vietnam War. The game is set to launch in 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, players will engage in intense 50v50 battles, revisiting the historic conflict between 1965 and 1973. Chairing the multiplayer action, the game will emphasize teamwork, reflecting a hardcore gameplay experience familiar to fans of the original Hell Let Loose.

The new installment includes features such as aerial transport helicopters and patrol boats like the iconic U.S. PBR boat. The North Vietnamese forces will leverage an extensive network of tunnels to strategize surprise attacks, demanding careful planning from both teams.

“We’re aiming to create a historically sensitive and immersive experience where teamwork drives success,” said a Team17 spokesperson. The game retains elements from its predecessor while introducing fresh technology, maps, and vehicles emblematic of the era.

The reveal trailer highlights the game’s focus on realistic warfare and chaotic battles, which have been less frequently explored in the gaming industry. As a sequel to a beloved title, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has the potential to harness the gritty feel of the original while innovating on gameplay dynamics.

The announcement excitement continues to grow, with fans looking forward to the anticipated release window. A detailed showcase is expected in the lead-up to the launch.