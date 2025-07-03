Team USA Dominates Mexico in Women’s AmeriCup

La Serena, Chile – Team USA continued their impressive performance in the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup by defeating Mexico 104-48 on July 2, 2025.

Entering the game with a 3-0 record, Team USA aimed for a perfect group play finish. They previously defeated host nation Chile 108-47, Colombia 80-43, and Puerto Rico 80-62.

Mexico came into the game with a 1-2 record, having just suffered a 60-77 loss to Puerto Rico the day prior. From the opening tip, Team USA established dominance with an early 10-2 run, showcasing their strong defense to lead 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The USA continued to control the game, using their size to outscore Mexico and gaining a 43-24 lead by halftime. The second half mirrored the first as Team USA showed no mercy, scoring 61 points compared to Mexico’s 24.

Gianna Kneepkens paved the way for Team USA, finishing with 20 points. Teammate Joyce Edwards contributed 13 points, while Iowa forward added six points and three rebounds in nearly 12 minutes of play.

The matchups and dates for the next round of the tournament will be announced after group play concludes.