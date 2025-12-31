Team USA Olympic Hockey Roster Announcement Just Days Away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The final countdown is on for the announcement of Team USA’s roster for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. The highly anticipated reveal will take place during NBC’s TODAY show on January 2, 2026, around 8:25 a.m. ET.

General Manager Bill Guerin, alongside his management team, has faced tough discussions in selecting the best players to represent the United States in February. “There will be snubs, and there will be plenty of second-guessing,” Guerin said, noting the talent pool from which they are choosing.

Several key players, including expected captain Auston Matthews and leading scorers Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk, are currently nursing injuries but remain hopeful for their return in time for the games. Guerin acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding players’ health as the tournament approaches. “I know I’m going to be delivering disappointing news to some people, but I need to be honest with them,” he said.

The roster will consist of 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies, and with a wealth of competitive talent, decisions will be challenging. USA Hockey‘s past performance at the Four Nations Face-Off, where they reached overtime against Canada, adds to the expectations for building a solid team.

Potential players making the cut include Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews, and Brock Nelson as forwards, along with defenders like Quinn Hughes and Jaccob Slavin. The trio of goalies expected for the roster includes Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, and Jeremy Swayman.

With the excitement and pressure building, players and fans alike are eager to see how the selections unfold and who will ultimately represent Team USA. As the Olympic spirit awaits, hockey lovers will tune in to see how the final roster shapes up on January 2.