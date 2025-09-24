Sports
Team USA Prepares for Ryder Cup Amid Fashion Controversy
Sands Point, New York – The Ryder Cup 2025 kicked off with a gala that united members from Team USA and Team Europe just days before the actual matches at Bethpage Black. The evening before the tournament, American golfers made headlines not just for their golfing prowess but for their unconventional fashion choices.
During the Welcome Dinner on September 23, 2025, many fans expressed mixed feelings about Team USA’s attire, which featured suits without ties paired with sneakers. This stirred up discussions among purists and fans on social media.
Team USA aims to reclaim the trophy after falling to Team Europe in Rome in 2023. The last victory for the Americans came at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, where they won in 2021. Scottie Scheffler, who has had an impressive 2025 season—including wins at the Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship—will lead Team USA on the course. His participation adds a competitive edge to the team.
Meanwhile, Team Europe, led by Rory McIlroy, also enters the tournament riding a wave of confidence. McIlroy completed a career grand slam earlier this year with a Masters victory and had additional wins at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship.
The Ryder Cup tee-off is set for Friday, and with both teams eager to showcase their skills, anticipation is building among golf enthusiasts globally.
