Team USA’s Style Sparks Controversy Ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

LONG ISLAND, New York — The 2025 Ryder Cup kicked off on Sept. 23 with a welcome dinner that showcased Team USA and Team Europe at Hempstead House. As emotions ran high before the tournament, the American players drew attention not just for their golf skills but also for their unique fashion choices.

Many fans took to social media to voice their opinions on Team USA’s attire, which consisted of suits without ties, paired with sneakers. This non-traditional choice did not resonate with golf purists, who anticipated a more classic aesthetic for such a prestigious event.

The Ryder Cup pits Team USA against Team Europe, with the latter coming off a strong performance in 2023. Europe aims to maintain its winning streak following a decisive victory in Rome, while Team USA is looking to win for the second time in four years after triumphing at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Leading Team USA is Scottie Scheffler, who has had a remarkable 2025 season with wins at major tournaments including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. Scheffler’s success adds pressure to maintain team morale and performance amidst style controversies.

On the European side, Rory McIlroy represents a determined squad eager to reclaim its dominance. McIlroy recently completed a career grand slam by winning the Masters, bolstering his reputation as a top competitor.

The action begins this Friday as both teams gear up for the first matches.