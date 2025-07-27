Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025

San Diego, California — Fans of ‘The Boys‘ got an exciting surprise at Comic-Con 2025 when the show’s fifth and final season teaser was unveiled during the ‘Gen V‘ Season 2 panel. The brief clip showcased the series’ signature blend of superhero violence and dark humor, thrilling the crowd in Ballroom 20 on Friday afternoon.

The teaser featured shocking moments, including a new supes character who dramatically vomited what looked like a bloody hairball onto another character, and another scene depicting a violent explosion in a bathroom stall. Showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that the final season will continue to push boundaries, as fans have come to expect.

Among the key highlights, Seth Rogen, an executive producer and cameo actor on the show, was spotted along with newcomers Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, both of whom are set to play undisclosed roles. Padalecki and Collins shared a brief scene, adding to the already impressive lineup of ‘Supernatural’ actors featured in the series.

Antony Starr‘s character, Homelander, had a particularly memorable moment where he declared to an unseen audience that America is now a “safer, more god-fearing nation.” Following the events of Season 4 where he gained substantial power, the country under his influence is now experiencing martial law, with tensions high as he takes a stand against those opposed to his regime.

The teaser also hinted at ongoing narratives from the ‘Gen V’ series. London Thor‘s character, Jordan Li, made a quick appearance, establishing a connection between the two shows. ‘Gen V’ stars Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann had already crossed over into ‘The Boys’ universe during the Season 4 finale, suggesting more blends of storylines in the future.

The returning cast for the final season includes familiar faces like Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, and Karen Fukuhara, alongside new additions such as Daveed Diggs and Paul Reiser. The much-anticipated Season 5 is set to premiere in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.