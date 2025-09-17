Tech Giants Plan $40 Billion AI Investment Ahead of Trump’s Visit

LONDON, England — Major American technology companies announced plans to invest over $40 billion to expand artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the United Kingdom. The announcement comes as the UK prepares to host U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit.

This significant investment signals a boost for the UK’s tech sector, attracting global attention. The funding aims to support advancements in AI development and innovation.

In another development, electric vehicle maker Rivian is constructing a new assembly plant in Georgia. Intended as the automaker’s second facility, it is expected to begin production in 2028, further contributing to the growth of EV manufacturing in the U.S.

Apollo Global Management is also exploring a potential sale of AOL, an early internet pioneer, with a valuation near $1.5 billion. This interest comes from various parties interested in acquiring the business.

Additionally, the Trump administration has ordered Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico to dissolve their joint venture by next year, marking a significant regulatory move.

In real estate news, NYC firm Rithm Capital is nearing a deal to purchase the troubled office real estate investment trust (REIT) Paramount Group, which owns substantial properties in Manhattan and San Francisco.

Lastly, LG Energy Solution, the world’s third-largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, confirmed that it has not halted construction of its plants in the U.S., despite an immigration raid that occurred on September 4.