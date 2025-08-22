Business
Tech Stocks Slide as Investors Await Federal Reserve Signals
NEW YORK, NY — U.S. stocks fell Tuesday, led by a decline in major technology companies. This drop comes as investors await upcoming retail earnings reports and a key speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later this week.
The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed fractionally higher after reaching an all-time high earlier in the session. The major indexes have shown volatility after two weeks of gains that lifted stocks to record levels.
Investors are particularly focused on the annual Jackson Hole Symposium, where central bankers from around the world gather. Many are hoping for hints about a potential cut to the Fed’s benchmark interest rate at the September meeting, especially after the Fed kept rates unchanged last month due to uncertainty surrounding inflation data.
In the meantime, earnings reports from major retailers, including Home Depot, Target, and Lowe’s, are set to be released this week. Home Depot shares rose 3% after the home-improvement giant confirmed its profit outlook. Rival Lowe’s will report its earnings Wednesday, with Target and TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, also on the calendar.
Technology stocks bore the brunt of the day’s decline. Nvidia and Broadcom both saw their shares drop 3.5%, with Meta Platforms and Tesla falling approximately 2%. Apple and Alphabet also reported small losses of less than 1%.
Among the notable underperformers was Palantir, which tumbled 9%, raising concerns about its valuation after a strong year. Intel, on the other hand, gained 7% after Japan’s SoftBank Group announced a $2 billion investment in the company.
In the cryptocurrency space, stocks related to Bitcoin were under pressure as the price of Bitcoin fell to $113,100 in late afternoon trading, following a record high of $124,500 last week. Strategy shares plummeted more than 7%, while Coinbase Global dropped nearly 6%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note decreased to 4.31%, leading to a slight rise in the U.S. dollar index, which climbed to 98.26. Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell 1.4% to $62.50 per barrel.
The market’s mixed performance reflects ongoing investor uncertainty regarding economic conditions and potential shifts in monetary policy ahead of Powell’s highly anticipated speech.
Recent Posts
- Vibe Shift in AI Industry Raises Investor Concerns
- Tech Stocks Slide as Investors Await Federal Reserve Signals
- NASCAR Weekend Forecast: Warm and Rainy Conditions Likely
- Website Request Canceled Due to High Traffic
- Bank of England Cuts Rates to Stimulate Economy Amid High Inflation
- Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street on Edge Ahead of Key Earnings
- Shooting Investigation Underway Near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
- New Puzzle Game Excites Word Lovers Worldwide
- Kenya Faces Madagascar in CHAN 2024 Quarterfinal Showdown
- Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula
- Gal Gadot Receives Threats After Co-Star’s Pro-Palestine Remarks
- Shawn Hatosy Takes on Doctor Role in The Pitt
- Fantasy Football Strategies: Insights Ahead of 2025 Draft Season
- Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot
- Mississippi Aquarium Offers Free Admission for Children This Summer
- New Report Reveals Michael Boulos’ Business Deals with Trump Family
- Riz Ahmed Shines in Gripping Thriller ‘Relay’
- Jordan Davis Talks Career and New Album on Will Cain Show
- Yankees Fans Flock for George Costanza Bobblehead Night
- Bestselling Author Shares Healthy Recipes with Millions