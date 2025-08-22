Business
Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street on Edge Ahead of Key Earnings
NEW YORK, NY — Tech stocks faced significant losses this week, prompting concerns among investors on Wall Street. The Technology Select Sector SPDR fund (XLK) dropped 2.6% through Thursday’s close, marking its largest weekly decline since May.
Nvidia and Palantir Technologies, once pillars of strength in the tech sector this year, have also seen drastic drops. Nvidia fell 3% week-to-date, while Palantir plunged over 11%, sending shockwaves through the market.
Several reasons contribute to this downturn. An MIT study revealed that only 5% of companies utilizing generative AI experience a return on their investment. Additionally, some traders have taken profits from top performers of the year, contributing to this downturn.
Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist, commented on the situation, expressing that the recent setback in tech is a necessary correction within an overall positive long-term trend. “The sector’s ‘rubber band’ was stretched after its sharpest four-month rebound since 2000,” he wrote to clients. “That makes it more vulnerable to negative headlines.”
Despite the decline, some experts remain optimistic. Tony Pasquariello, head of hedge fund client coverage at Goldman Sachs, noted that the recent movements could result from market positioning rather than a fundamental weakness in tech. He referenced record positions among hedge funds in both long and short market futures.
Tech stocks are critical to the market’s health—comprising 34% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, while financials only make up 13.8%. Investors are particularly watchful for Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report next Wednesday. Analysts anticipate significant year-over-year jumps in profit and revenue, which could either halt the current selling trend or deepen it if results disappoint.
