Techno Claus Offers Gadget Gift Ideas for the Holidays

New York, NY – Techno Claus, a holiday persona created by CBS correspondent David Pogue, made his annual appearance this Sunday to share holiday gift recommendations for tech enthusiasts. This year, he showcased an array of gadgets that provide practical and fun features for various budgets.

“It’s Techno Claus, back for my visit this year, because breakin’ and enterin’ – that’s my career!” Techno Claus began, his whimsical tone drawing smiles from viewers. He emphasized that while the job may have its drawbacks, he takes pleasure in suggesting cool gifts with a technical slant.

For those shopping for early-morning runners, Techno Claus suggested a warm and light-up jacket with built-in speakers for $15. He praised its audio quality, saying, “For this little money? It’s excellent gear.”

For movie lovers, he recommended a portable mini projector priced at $70. “This one is quite a device. You plug in your phone or laptop, and there are your movies or games – pretty slick!” Techno Claus advised that it was perfect for children’s rooms or dormitories.

Another highlight was a unique iPhone case, retailing for $60, designed for those who miss typing on a traditional keyboard. “This case tackles the typing-on-glass dilemma with accuracy and handy shortcuts,” he noted.

Techno Claus also mentioned a quirky button that adds fun to any gathering. For $199, this device gets everyone dancing by pushing a button, promoting pure pandemonium joy. “You’re gonna look down on it, but trust me – it’s a blast!” he exclaimed.

Finally, he presented a drone that follows and films users from the palm of their hands. He described it as being easy-to-use, stating that it hovers, circles, and shoots footage without needing a controller.

“Well, sorry folks – look at the time; I should split!” he declared as he wrapped up, showcasing his playful yet informative style. With his signature joviality, Techno Claus closed his segment, encouraging viewers to consider these tech gifts for their holiday shopping.