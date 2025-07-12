Técnico Universitario Trains in Hotel Parking Ahead of Match

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador – Técnico Universitario will take on Barcelona SC at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in a crucial LigaPro match. The team from Ambato is struggling this season, currently sitting at the bottom of the standings and fighting to avoid relegation.

In preparation for the game, Técnico Universitario drew attention on social media after a video surfaced showing the players conducting training in the parking lot of their hotel. This unusual training location raised eyebrows, as fans questioned the club’s logistics.

With a record of three draws and six losses since their last win against Emelec in Guayaquil, Técnico Universitario is in desperate need of points. They were recently defeated by Orense in a controversial match that ended with a penalty decision in the dying minutes.

Barcelona SC, on the other hand, is looking to secure a vital win after their recent draw against Independiente del Valle. Currently, the team sits six points ahead of their rivals and aims to strengthen their position as the league progresses.

The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM, with Técnico aiming to surprise fans and reverse their fortune against the strong Barcelona side.