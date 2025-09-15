Entertainment
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Receive Humanitarian Award at Emmys
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2025 — Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the 2025 Emmy Awards, honoring their lifetime of philanthropy and activism. The awards ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
This historic moment marks the first time the award is being presented to a married couple. The Television Academy recognized Danson and Steenburgen for their unwavering commitment to global good.
The Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will air live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. This year, Apple TV+’s “Severance” leads the nominations with 27 nods, followed by “The Penguin” with 24 nominations.
The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with nominations ranging from heartfelt dramas to comedic favorites. presenters at the event will include notable figures like Jenna Ortega and Hunter Schafer.
<p"Continuing the tradition of honoring excellence in television, the Emmys recognize the best from the previous season. Stars from popular shows are expected to walk the red carpet, making it one of the most anticipated evenings in the entertainment industry.
As the night unfolds, the spotlight will not only be on the prestigious awards but also on the various reunions hinted at among the nominees. Fans can expect exciting showcases across different genres during this year’s grand celebration.
Recent Posts
- Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight