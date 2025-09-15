Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Receive Humanitarian Award at Emmys

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2025 — Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to receive the prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award during the 2025 Emmy Awards, honoring their lifetime of philanthropy and activism. The awards ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

This historic moment marks the first time the award is being presented to a married couple. The Television Academy recognized Danson and Steenburgen for their unwavering commitment to global good.

The Emmys, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, will air live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. This year, Apple TV+’s “Severance” leads the nominations with 27 nods, followed by “The Penguin” with 24 nominations.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with nominations ranging from heartfelt dramas to comedic favorites. presenters at the event will include notable figures like Jenna Ortega and Hunter Schafer.

<p"Continuing the tradition of honoring excellence in television, the Emmys recognize the best from the previous season. Stars from popular shows are expected to walk the red carpet, making it one of the most anticipated evenings in the entertainment industry.

As the night unfolds, the spotlight will not only be on the prestigious awards but also on the various reunions hinted at among the nominees. Fans can expect exciting showcases across different genres during this year’s grand celebration.