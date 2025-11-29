Entertainment
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Star Together in New Netflix Series
LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) — Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are set to appear together in the second season of Netflix‘s series A Man on the Inside, which premiered on November 20, 2025. The couple, who have been married for 30 years, expressed excitement about sharing the screen once more.
Danson continues his role as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired engineering professor turned private investigator. This season features Charles tackling complex cases on a college campus, where he is enlisted to uncover blackmail threats against the college president.
Steenburgen, an Oscar-winning actress, joins the cast as Mona Margadoff, a music professor and Charles’s love interest. She described playing Mona as a joy, noting the character’s charm and wisdom, and distinct traits that resonate with her own personality. “I felt so honored and lucky every single day on set,” she said.
The couple’s chemistry adds authenticity to their characters’ romance, with Danson stating that working together again was a “dream come true.” He reflected on their time working, expressing the joy they had every day. “We spent two and a half months together, just giggling the whole time,” he said.
This season has also drawn the attention of notable guest stars, including Gary Cole, who plays Brad Vinick, a tech billionaire with quirky habits, and Max Greenfield as Jack Beringer, the college president. The new season introduces various new characters while retaining a core group from season one.
In a statement, creator Mike Schur praised the duo’s impact on the series and noted that their casting choices were intentional, emphasizing their importance to the storyline. Schur pointed out how the series offers opportunities for seasoned performers, particularly women, defying traditional age norms in entertainment.
As the story unfolds, fans can expect a blend of comedy, romance, and mystery, showcasing the talent that Danson and Steenburgen have to offer, reflecting their real-life bond.
