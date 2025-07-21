Ted Lasso Season 4 Begins Filming, New and Returning Cast Revealed

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The fourth season of the popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has officially begun filming. Production kicked off on Monday, with former cast members returning and new actors joining the ensemble.

The new season will feature Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Ted. He will now be coaching a women’s soccer team. Following the conclusion of season three in May 2023, there was speculation about the future of the show, but an official announcement came in March confirming the new season.

Alongside Sudeikis, the core cast is set to return, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift as they continue their roles in AFC Richmond. Other returning favorites are Juno Temple and Brendan Hunt, who portray Keeley Jones and Coach Beard, respectively.

Season 4 will also see the addition of several new cast members including Tanya Reynolds from Sex Education, Jude Mack from Netflix’s Back in Action, and Faye Marsay from Andor. Grant Feely will take on the role of Ted’s son Henry, succeeding Gus Turner who played the character in previous seasons.

Filming began in Kansas City, which is both Sudeikis’ hometown and the fictional home of Ted Lasso. The narrative will see Ted transitioning back to Richmond to face new challenges as he guides a second division women’s team.

The show’s logline describes the journey: “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Returning executive producers include Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, who developed the character for NBC Sports commercials prior to the series. New production contributors include Jack Burditt and a series of talented writers.

As excitement builds for the upcoming season, fans can look forward to many captivating storylines and character developments.