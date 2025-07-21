Entertainment
Ted Lasso Season 4 Begins Filming, New and Returning Cast Revealed
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The fourth season of the popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso has officially begun filming. Production kicked off on Monday, with former cast members returning and new actors joining the ensemble.
The new season will feature Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Ted. He will now be coaching a women’s soccer team. Following the conclusion of season three in May 2023, there was speculation about the future of the show, but an official announcement came in March confirming the new season.
Alongside Sudeikis, the core cast is set to return, including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift as they continue their roles in AFC Richmond. Other returning favorites are Juno Temple and Brendan Hunt, who portray Keeley Jones and Coach Beard, respectively.
Season 4 will also see the addition of several new cast members including Tanya Reynolds from Sex Education, Jude Mack from Netflix’s Back in Action, and Faye Marsay from Andor. Grant Feely will take on the role of Ted’s son Henry, succeeding Gus Turner who played the character in previous seasons.
Filming began in Kansas City, which is both Sudeikis’ hometown and the fictional home of Ted Lasso. The narrative will see Ted transitioning back to Richmond to face new challenges as he guides a second division women’s team.
The show’s logline describes the journey: “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”
Returning executive producers include Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, who developed the character for NBC Sports commercials prior to the series. New production contributors include Jack Burditt and a series of talented writers.
As excitement builds for the upcoming season, fans can look forward to many captivating storylines and character developments.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours