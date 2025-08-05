Teddi Addresses Affair Rumors Amid Cancer Battle

Los Angeles, CA — Teddi, 44, is speaking out about the rumors surrounding her alleged affair with her horse trainer for the first time. The speculation has circulated for years and is thought to have contributed to her divorce from her estranged husband.

In an interview on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Teddi reflected on this tumultuous period of her life. She revealed, “I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.”

Adding emotional depth to her remarks, she spoke about her experience with cancer, stating, “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback.” Teddi’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis has intensified her reflections on these difficult times.

Regarding the rumors, she explained, “However long it was…it was all over the press, it was everywhere. You’re trying to minimize everybody’s pain. You end up maximizing it. Because now not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person’s significant other, their kids.”

Teddi acknowledged her struggles during this chaotic time, admitting, “I was so broken as a human being… I did things out of my better judgment.” She described her mental state, saying, “I felt so much pain. I felt so sick. I didn’t go to the doctors.”

Ultimately, she shared her feelings of being overwhelmed, recalling, “I just was running around like a chicken with my head cut off.” Through this reflection, Teddi hopes to shed light on the complexities of her personal challenges.