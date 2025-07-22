Teddi Mellencamp on Cancer Battle and Support from Kyle Richards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Teddi Mellencamp, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” shared her health struggles in a recent interview. This year, doctors discovered multiple tumors in her brain and lungs, following her previous battles with melanoma.

Mellencamp, who has had over 17 melanoma spots removed, underwent emergency brain surgery earlier this year. During her difficult time, she found comfort in the support of her family and friends, especially her fellow castmate, Kyle Richards. “Kyle was one of the first people there for me when I got sick,” Mellencamp stated. “She made sure I was getting proper care, and she was there for me in the hospital every single day.”

Richards, reflecting on their friendship, said, “I always say Teddi’s the best thing that ever came out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for me. I think people are surprised at just how strong of a friendship we have. She’s a sister to me. She’s family.” The two have developed a deep bond since Mellencamp joined the show in 2017.

Despite the ups and downs of reality TV, Richards shared that their friendship has remained robust. “With Teddi, there was never any caution. It was automatic: We’re friends, and we trust each other. It feels like we’ve been friends our whole lives.”

Mellencamp opened up about how her diagnosis has impacted her daily life. She emphasized the importance of saying no and seeking self-care. “I’ve found a lot of support in my friendships and my children,” she said. “The power of no… has been incredible. I’m trying to enjoy the life that I do have now and know that each day is something new.”

As part of her recovery, Mellencamp mentioned her commitment to being transparent about her struggles. “It’s about being honest with myself and my kids. I love to take a good bath, go on walks with friends, and enjoy moments when I feel good.”

Mellencamp expressed optimism for her treatment, noting her intention to keep fighting. “I’m patiently awaiting the day that I go into the doctor’s office and they say, ‘You’re cancer-free.’” Richards echoed her faith in Mellencamp’s strength, calling her an incredible mother and friend.

As Mellencamp continues her battle, she hopes her experience sheds light on the importance of proactive health management. “Get your life insurance before you’re sick. I always thought, ‘I’ll do it when I’m older,’ but I never did,” she advised.

In closing, Mellencamp expressed gratitude for her support system and the laughter shared with loved ones, stating, “You’ve got to have the close ones close by.”