Entertainment
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma on Podcast
LOS ANGELES, CA – Teddi Mellencamp, a reality TV star known for her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” opened up about her battle with stage 4 melanoma on the July 23 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod.” The 44-year-old shared the emotional and physical toll her treatment has taken, expressing frustration with her doctors for not catching the cancer sooner.
Mellencamp revealed that she hadn’t felt well for about a month, which was unexpected and mentally challenging for her. “It really did a lot to me mentally,” she said, describing struggles with daily tasks like articulating her thoughts and keeping her eyes open.
Amid her challenges, there was some good news. Recent scans showed that her tumors were shrinking, with some becoming “barely visible.” Doctors have opted to pause her immunotherapy treatment temporarily, allowing her body time to recover. “We’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger,” she explained.
Mellencamp also discussed the impact her illness has had on her family life. As a mother of three—Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5—she expressed heartache over missing important family events. “I’ve never in my adult life been in a situation where I’m like, ‘Gosh, I can’t do this right now,’” she said. “It’s heartbreaking,” she continued, highlighting the difficulties of missing her daughter’s horse show and her son’s practice.
In addition to her health struggles, Mellencamp confirmed that she is in the process of divorcing her husband, Edwin Arroyave, though she stated that the proceedings will be on hold until her treatment is completed. Her candid update offers a glimpse into the personal and emotional challenges she faces while maintaining her strength in the fight against cancer.
