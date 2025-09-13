Teddy Bridgewater Suspended for Impermissible Benefits in High School Football

Miami, FL—Former Miami Northwestern High School football coach Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 school year due to providing impermissible benefits to his players. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) confirmed the suspension on September 12.

Bridgewater was suspended by Northwestern on July 4 after revealing on social media that he spent over $700 a week on Uber rides for his players during the 2024 season. He also disclosed additional expenses, including $14,000 for a preseason training camp, $9,500 on team clothing, and $2,200 weekly for pregame meals.

The school received a reprimand from the FHSAA and faces a $2,500 fine, of which $2,250 will be refunded if there are no further violations. Bridgewater’s actions prompted scrutiny as he aimed to provide a safer environment for his players, especially in a challenging neighborhood.

“I’m a father first before anything,” Bridgewater said. “When I decided to coach, those players became my sons. I was trying to protect them and give them a ride home instead of having them take those dangerous walks.”

During his short coaching tenure, Bridgewater led Northwestern to a Class 3A state championship with a record of 12-2. He received the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year award in 2024, marking his first coaching experience.

After announcing his retirement from playing in February 2024, he returned to the NFL as a backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following his high school coaching stint, he signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, aiming to contribute during the NFL season.

The FHSAA reported difficulties in gathering information about the situation, stating, “We have very limited power when it comes down to trying to get information.” Northwestern has appointed an alumnus as interim head coach as the Bulls currently hold a 1-1 record.