Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has cleared the concussion protocol and will be available to play in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday.

Higgins, 26, suffered a concussion during a loss to the New England Patriots on November 23. He hit his head hard on the turf and was motionless for several minutes before being carted to the locker room. After a week of recovery, Higgins shared his enthusiasm about returning to the field.

“It’s been a minute, man,” Higgins said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be great.” He noted how worrisome any head injury can be, adding, “Thank God I’m able to play again this weekend and keep playing for the rest of the season.”

The sixth-year player from Clemson practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday but was a full participant in practices on Thursday and Friday. Higgins explained the steps he took to clear the protocol, which included working out and running drills safely.

“It was just getting through concussion protocol, seeing how I’m feeling with working out, running routes and things like that,” Higgins said. “So it’s basically all just on me, see how I’m feeling and then passing those tests as well.”

With a current record of 4-8, the Bengals are hoping Higgins will help them close the gap in the AFC North. They are two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. This matchup will also mark the return of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been recovering from a toe injury.

Higgins has enjoyed a productive season so far, totaling 40 receptions for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. His presence on the field is expected to strengthen Cincinnati’s offense, especially since it will be the first time this season that Higgins, Burrow, and teammate Ja'Marr Chase will be on the field together.

The Bengals look to utilize Higgins effectively against a tough Bills defense that has allowed the fewest passing yards per game this season.