Sports
Tee Times Released for 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush
Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — The 2025 Open Championship is set to kick off on Thursday morning, with the world’s top golfers ready to compete for the final major title of the year. The tournament returns to Royal Portrush, after its successful event in 2019, and promises excitement as the best players in golf aim for the prestigious Claret Jug.
Tee times for the first two rounds were announced on Tuesday, showing a lineup that includes notable groupings. Defending champion Xander Schauffele will begin his title defense alongside U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun and Jon Rahm, with their group scheduled to tee off at 4:58 a.m. ET. This trio is expected to create compelling storylines as they compete for top positions.
Another notable pairing features Shane Lowry, who won the Open on its last visit to Royal Portrush, alongside Collin Morikawa and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. They will begin their rounds at 5:09 a.m. ET. Lowry aims to recreate his previous success, while Morikawa hopes to add another major title to his record.
As the morning progresses, high-profile players take their turns. Rory McIlroy, golf’s superstar and crowd favorite, will tee off with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 10:10 a.m. ET. McIlroy seeks to secure his second major of the season at his home course.
On Friday, the second round will commence with a lineup featuring Stewart Cink and Marc Leishman in the early morning. The tournament’s excitement is palpable as it appears to attract large crowds, both on-site and via broadcasts.
As the competition unfolds, fans can expect thrilling display of talent and determination from golfers eager to capture the 2025 Claret Jug.
