News
Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. – A 17-year-old girl has been charged with the February murders of her mother and stepfather in a case that has shocked the rural community of Tyus, near Carrollton.
Sarah Grace Patrick is facing two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. She surrendered to authorities at the county jail on Tuesday morning, after allegedly calling 911 to report the killings months earlier.
On February 20, Sarah’s younger sister discovered 41-year-old Kristin Brock and 45-year-old James Brock shot to death in their home. Patrick was the one who contacted emergency services, according to investigators, who announced her arrest on Tuesday afternoon.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kim Hope stated that while the investigation is still open, there could be more arrests in connection with the case. “We’re still pursuing leads and monitoring online chatter,” she said.
A press conference revealed that Sarah Patrick is being charged as an adult. Ashley Hulsey, communications director for Carroll County, confirmed that the investigation remained ongoing, despite being less publicized in recent months. “Mountains of evidence have gotten us here today,” Hulsey explained.
Authorities have collaborated with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab to pursue this case. Hulsey noted that although there is a suspect in custody, the pursuit of justice continues, and additional charges may arise.
James and Kristin Brock were well-known in their community, active members of Catalyst Church, where they were remembered for their kindness and generosity. Friends and family are coping with the tragic loss, especially the young daughter who first found the couple.
“A mother and stepfather will never be able to raise their children,” Hulsey said, expressing sympathy for the couple’s children. “Our prayers go out to the family, especially to the 6-year-old who discovered the scene.” Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.
