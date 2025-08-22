Teen Critically Injured in Wilmington Crash Involving Impaired Drivers

Wilmington, NC (July 20, 2025) – A 16-year-old girl, Isabel Crone, suffered critical injuries in a car crash involving impaired drivers on Saturday night. The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Antoinette Drive, where Crone was a passenger in her family’s vehicle.

Authorities report that a vehicle struck their car from behind while stopped at a red light. Crone sustained severe head trauma, multiple broken bones, and other life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders, who were present nearby, quickly extracted her from the wreckage and transported her to a local hospital.

While her brother, who was also in the car, was released from the hospital with minor injuries, Isabel remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator as doctors continue to monitor her condition.

Two drivers involved in the incident have been identified: 44-year-old Shamel Deon McCallum of Wilmington, charged with driving while impaired, and another named Jeremias Yanes, who faces charges including driving while impaired and reckless driving, among others.

Family members revealed that Isabel was on a summer trip to Wilmington when the crash occurred, turning their vacation into a desperate fight for her life. A fundraising effort has started to support her long-term recovery, expected to involve extensive rehabilitation.

Officials also highlighted how fortunate it was that an ambulance was close by, noting that impaired driving remains a significant hazard on North Carolina’s roads, leading to preventable tragedies.

