Teen Freed from Israeli Prison After Nine Months Detention

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old American citizen, Mohammed Ibrahim, was released from an Israeli prison on Thursday after spending nine months in detention. Ibrahim, a Palestinian-American from Florida, was detained following a raid on his family’s home in the West Bank in February. His family reported that he entered the prison severely underweight and suffering from health issues.

According to his family, Ibrahim lost nearly a quarter of his body weight while in detention, experiencing severe malnutrition and scabies. Upon his release, he was taken to a hospital for intravenous therapy and medical evaluation. A family friend, Zeyad Kadur, expressed immense relief, stating, “Words can’t describe the immense relief we have as a family right now.” Kadur added that the family has faced a “horrific and endless nightmare” during Ibrahim’s imprisonment.

Ibrahim was charged with throwing objects at moving vehicles, a claim he disputed. In July, The Guardian reported on his case, which gained attention amid rising concerns over the treatment of Palestinian minors. His situation drew the involvement of the U.S. State Department due to his American citizenship, prompting more than 100 U.S. human rights organizations to advocate for his release in August.

Last month, 27 Democratic members of Congress, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, expressed grave concern regarding Ibrahim’s treatment and called for action. His family’s contact with him was limited, receiving updates only through U.S. embassy officials throughout his detention.

During his time in prison, Ibrahim reported receiving insufficient meals, claiming that breakfast consisted of limited bread and yogurt, with no fruit or dinner provided. Israel’s practice of prosecuting children in military courts has been condemned by various human rights organizations. Kadur emphasized that many other Palestinian children remain imprisoned under similar circumstances.

As of September, an estimated 350 Palestinian minors aged 12 to 17 were held in Israeli military detention, according to Defense for Children International-Palestine.

Israel’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comments regarding Ibrahim’s case or conditions in military detention.