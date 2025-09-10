Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Dazzles Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Los Angeles, California – Farrah Abraham, a former star of MTV’s reality show, faced a wardrobe malfunction while enjoying a beach day on Friday, September 5. The 34-year-old was wearing a sheer neon orange bikini top and lace-up thong bottoms during a photo shoot when the incident occurred.

As she lifted her arm to take a selfie near a lifeguard tower, her bikini top unexpectedly shifted, offering an unintentional glimpse. Nevertheless, she appeared unfazed, striking a series of poses on the sandy beach with her long platinum hair styled and glamorous makeup in place.

Abraham accessorized her look with sparkling belly button jewelry, showcasing her confidence despite the mishap. The reality star posed by a surfboard, smiling and splashing around in the ocean.

Farrah gained fame in 2009 as one of the women featured on MTV’s hit reality series, 16 and Pregnant. She then continued her journey on various spin-offs, including Teen Mom, Teen Mom OG, and Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The franchise, which began as a documentary of teen pregnancies, has evolved over the years while maintaining its signature drama.

Recently, it was reported that Farrah and her former co-star Jenelle Evans have reconciled after years of disagreements. The pair met for lunch at Lucia, located at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, on May 8. “I’m a girls’ girl through and through, and I’m always rooting for the women around me to win,” Farrah told Us Weekly regarding their reunion.

Jenelle, 33, noted she felt inspired after seeing Farrah’s successful comedy debut in New York City in March. “I think it’s important to show support when it’s genuine,” she added, highlighting their personal growth throughout the years.