Teen Pilot Avoids Trial With Donation for Cancer Research After Antarctic Landing

GENEVA, Switzerland — A judge in Chile has suspended legal proceedings against Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old American pilot and social media influencer, who will avoid trial after landing illegally on a remote Antarctic island this past June.

Guo, who was attempting to fly solo to all seven continents to raise funds for childhood cancer research, was accused of providing false information about his landing location. Prosecutors charged him with unlawfully landing in an area claimed by Chile.

On Monday, an agreement between Guo’s attorneys and prosecutors was approved, allowing him to avoid trial if he donates $30,000 to a children’s cancer foundation within 30 days. Additionally, he must leave Chile and will be banned from reentry for three years.

Chilean prosecutor Cristián Crisosto stated that if Guo fails to meet these conditions, the agreement will be void and court proceedings will resume. Currently, Guo remains in Antarctic territory and is responsible for costs associated with “aircraft security and personal maintenance,” which have been estimated at about $600 per day.

Crisosto added that Guo has various options to depart the Antarctic, including taking a military ship or a commercial flight, with the next commercial flight expected from Punta Arenas, Chile, in early October.

Guo’s airplane, a Cessna 182Q, took off from Carlos Ibáñez del Campo Airport in Punta Arenas in late June. Authorities allege he deviated from his flight path and submitted a false flight plan while in the air. His lawyer, Karina Ulloa, indicated that Guo encountered “complications” during his flight, claiming he was exploring potential routes.

With the goal of raising $1 million for cancer research, Guo has documented his journey on social media, amassing over a million followers on Instagram. Prior to this incident, he had raised approximately $131,000 towards his goal. As the controversy continues, it draws attention to the legal challenges and stringent regulations surrounding travel to Antarctica, where tourism has grown significantly in recent years.

Authorities highlighted that travel to Antarctica is tightly controlled under the Antarctic Treaty, emphasizing that there are no commercial flights and limited infrastructure for visitors.