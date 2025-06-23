Teen Rivals Tien and Engel Face Off at 2025 ATP Mallorca Championships

Santa Ponsa, Spain — The 2025 ATP Mallorca Championships continues with seven singles matches on Day 2, including a headline clash between 19-year-old Learner Tien and 17-year-old Justin Engel on Centre Court.

Tien is ranked 67th in the ATP rankings and is looking for redemption after a challenging clay season. He has yet to secure a completed win on grass, boasting a 1-2 record this month, with his only victory coming through retirement. Tien’s early career includes an impressive upset over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.

Engel, a rising talent from Germany ranked 235th, has made an impact recently with a surprising third-round showing at the Stuttgart Championships, where he defeated notable players such as Jan-Lennard Struff and Alex Michelsen. This match marks their first head-to-head meeting.

While Engel brings momentum from his recent performances, Tien’s experience on tour may tip the scale. Sports analysts predict a tightly contested match, with Tien slightly favored, yet Engel’s powerful serve and big forehand make him a formidable opponent on grass.

“It’s a fascinating matchup; who do you think will prevail?” said a tournament official, highlighting the intrigue surrounding the young rivals.

The match is scheduled for Monday, June 23, as the world watches to see if Tien can capitalize on his experience or if Engel will continue his surprising rise on the ATP Tour.