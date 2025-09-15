Teen Suspect Released on Bond in Austin Metcalf Murder Case

Frisco, Texas – A teen suspect accused of murdering track star Austin Metcalf has been released on bond, sparking public outrage over the lack of video evidence from the incident.

Nearly five months after Metcalf was stabbed to death at a high school track meet, community members are pressing officials to release surveillance footage of the attack. The Frisco Independent School District has confirmed it possesses the video but currently has no plans to make it public.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk joined the call for transparency, urging authorities to “release the video.” This plea follows the tragic stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was captured on surveillance footage and released to the public.

Austin Metcalf, 17, was killed on April 2 during a district track and field championship at Kuykendall Stadium. The incident occurred during a rain delay, when Metcalf, a student at Memorial High School, asked 18-year-old Karmelo Anthony from Frisco Centennial High School to move out of the team’s tent.

According to police reports, the situation escalated when Anthony reached into his bag and warned Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.” After Metcalf attempted to push Anthony away, a witness claims Anthony pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed Metcalf.

Metcalf later died in his twin brother’s arms. Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder but claims he acted in self-defense.

Initially, Anthony’s bond was set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $250,000, allowing for his release under home confinement. His trial is scheduled to start on June 1, 2026.

Neither the Frisco Independent School District nor Anthony’s attorney responded to requests for comment.