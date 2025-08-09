News
Teenager Drowns at Popular New York Beach, Authorities Investigate
New York, NY – A teenager drowned on Wednesday afternoon at a popular beach near Coney Island, police reported. The 19-year-old victim was discovered floating in the ocean by a lifeguard at approximately 3:10 p.m. near W. 10th St. and Surf Ave.
Despite the lifeguard’s quick response and efforts to rescue him, the young man was unresponsive when pulled from the water. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead about 20 minutes later.
The identity of the victim has not been released, as the Daily News awaits confirmation that his family has been notified. This tragedy follows the recent drowning of a 23-year-old man who disappeared near Beach 25th St. on July 25, just one week earlier.
The earlier victim, a new immigrant from Africa, went missing while swimming during stormy weather, a time when swimming is prohibited by New York City authorities. Additionally, on July 20, another drowning incident occurred at Rockaway Beach, where a man disappeared while swimming after hours.
The most recent victim’s death has raised concerns about safety measures at city beaches. Authorities remind beachgoers that swimming is not allowed during thunderstorms and after lifeguards leave the beach at 6 p.m.
In a heartbreaking detail, the brother of the first drowning victim, Rambally, revealed that he had told their mother he wanted to lie on the beach and look up at the stars before he ultimately ventured into the water.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 14: Jimmy Heagerty Evicted
- Seattle Storm Acquires Brittney Sykes in Major Trade with Mystics
- Machine Gun Kelly Releases Eclectic New Album Lost Americana
- King of the Hill Season 14: A Dazzling Return to Form
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims