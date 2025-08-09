Teenager Drowns at Popular New York Beach, Authorities Investigate

New York, NY – A teenager drowned on Wednesday afternoon at a popular beach near Coney Island, police reported. The 19-year-old victim was discovered floating in the ocean by a lifeguard at approximately 3:10 p.m. near W. 10th St. and Surf Ave.

Despite the lifeguard’s quick response and efforts to rescue him, the young man was unresponsive when pulled from the water. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead about 20 minutes later.

The identity of the victim has not been released, as the Daily News awaits confirmation that his family has been notified. This tragedy follows the recent drowning of a 23-year-old man who disappeared near Beach 25th St. on July 25, just one week earlier.

The earlier victim, a new immigrant from Africa, went missing while swimming during stormy weather, a time when swimming is prohibited by New York City authorities. Additionally, on July 20, another drowning incident occurred at Rockaway Beach, where a man disappeared while swimming after hours.

The most recent victim’s death has raised concerns about safety measures at city beaches. Authorities remind beachgoers that swimming is not allowed during thunderstorms and after lifeguards leave the beach at 6 p.m.

In a heartbreaking detail, the brother of the first drowning victim, Rambally, revealed that he had told their mother he wanted to lie on the beach and look up at the stars before he ultimately ventured into the water.