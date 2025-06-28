News
Teenager Fatally Shot in Random Act of Violence in Georgia
JONESBORO, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in a random act of violence at a shopping center on Wednesday night. The Clayton County Police arrested a 22-year-old man shortly after the incident, and he now faces multiple charges.
The suspect, Yahiko West, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon for the fatal shooting of Qi’Adrian Gordon. West is charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, both felonies, according to police.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the Kroger at the Lovejoy Village Shopping Center on Tara Boulevard. Witnesses reported four gunshots and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene. Investigators say the victim and West did not know each other but had exchanged words before the shots rang out.
Troy Warren, an Instacart shopper who often visits the area, spoke with Gordon just hours before the shooting. “From what I hear it was really about nothing. No real altercation, no real situation. Just talk,” said Warren.
A close friend of Gordon’s, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed deep regret for not being able to prevent the violence. “I just wish things would’ve been different last night,” he said. “You wasn’t a man at the end of the day because you chose violence.” Many gathered at a makeshift memorial near the scene on Thursday to mourn Gordon and call for an end to senseless acts of violence.
Law enforcement officials are still investigating the shooting and have not released further details. They are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Clayton County Police Department.
