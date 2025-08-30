Teenager Ngumoha Scores Last-Minute Goal for Newcastle Against Liverpool

NEWCASTLE, England – A dramatic Premier League match on August 25, 2025, ended with a last-minute goal from 16-year-old Will Ngumoha, securing a 3-2 victory for Newcastle United against Liverpool. The game drew widespread attention as fans filled St. James’ Park under the floodlights.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a long-range shot. Liverpool, playing with ten men after a serious foul led to Jordan Henderson‘s red card, struggled defensively. After the break, Anthony Gordon quickly extended Newcastle’s lead to 2-0, just 25 seconds into the second half.

Liverpool began their comeback when Ryan Gravenberch scored in the 57th minute, narrowing the lead to 2-1. The turning point came in the 88th minute when Hugo Ekitike equalized for Liverpool, seemingly snatching a draw.

However, Ngumoha, who had just come off the bench, seized the moment and scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe praised Ngumoha’s impact. “He’s a bright talent, and his goal was a testament to his skills and determination,” Howe said after the game.