Teens Detained After Shooting Incident at Valdosta Mall

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Multiple teenagers were taken into custody following a reported shooting incident at the Valdosta Mall on Saturday evening. Police received the initial call about a fight in the mall’s parking lot around 6 p.m., according to a press release from the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

As officers approached the group of teenagers, they noticed a 15-year-old boy throw a firearm under a nearby car. Upon detaining the teenager, officers discovered that the gun had been reported stolen.

VPD officers also detained a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, identified as Zykeaus Foster, who was taken into custody near the food court. During the investigation, mall security reported receiving 911 calls about an active shooter in the area.

“We are aware of numerous reports that people heard gunshots, but there is no evidence of anyone discharging a firearm inside or on the mall property,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.

After clearing the building and ensuring the public’s safety, mall management decided to close for the rest of the night. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the case remains under investigation. The 15-year-old boy was charged with two misdemeanors and felony theft for possessing the stolen weapon, while Foster and the 16-year-old face charges of obstructing an officer.

“We know this was a scary incident for numerous people who were inside the mall at the time,” Manahan stated. “Law enforcement will respond and treat incidents like this as potential active threats until we confirm there is no danger.”