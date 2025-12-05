Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to Three Months in Prison for Probation Violations

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to three months in prison on December 5 for violating the terms of his probation from a 2018 racketeering case. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer delivered the ruling during a federal court session in Manhattan.

The sentence comes after prosecutors presented evidence of multiple violations, including a recent assault at a mall in Florida. 6ix9ine was cited for attacking a man who mocked him for his decision to cooperate with federal authorities regarding the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the gang he previously testified against to secure a reduced sentence.

“This is a dumpster fire,” Judge Engelmayer remarked as he imposed the sentence, stating that while he believed the rapper was capable of making better choices, recent actions suggested otherwise.

6ix9ine has faced several legal challenges since his release from prison in 2020. He admitted to drug possession and skipping drug tests, which led to his initial probation. Prosecutors argued that his cooperation should not exempt him from accountability.

Following the hearing, 6ix9ine expressed his belief that his sentence was fair and noted that he plans to use his time in prison to get in shape. He intends to report to custody on January 6, 2026, and suspects he will be placed in a secure unit due to his history as a controversial figure.

Despite his upcoming lockup, 6ix9ine conveyed confidence about managing his health, as he described his current weight of 190 pounds and a goal to reduce it significantly by following a restrictive diet. “I’ve never been attacked in prison, and I don’t think that will change,” he said.

As his legal troubles continue to unfold, 6ix9ine’s future in the music industry remains uncertain. Federal prosecutors have emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the legal system while dealing with high-profile cooperators.