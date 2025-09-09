Telecom Argentina Expands 5G and Data Centers Amid Growth

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Telecom Argentina is accelerating its 5G rollout and expanding its data centers as demand for digital services rises. By the end of 2025, the company expects to increase its 5G sites from 550 to at least 750 while also introducing private 5G solutions.

As of now, Telecom Argentina has deployed approximately 25 private networks across various sectors including mining, oil, ports, and agriculture. These networks utilize 5G technology through a technique called network slicing on their newly established 5G core in Buenos Aires.

In addition to improving connectivity, Telecom Argentina is enhancing its data center capabilities. The company plans to upgrade all 16 of its data centers nationwide to a capacity of 10 megawatts each. The flagship data center in Pacheco, located near the capital, is crucial to these upgrades and is designed to support advanced AI workloads.

“We are seeing significant growth in our B2B segment, despite the economic challenges in Argentina,” said Julio Hutka, Telecom’s director of B2B services. He noted that the company’s enterprise unit is growing at a double-digit rate, which is boosting their investment in capital expenditures.

Telecom Argentina reported a 53.7% year-on-year increase in capital expenditures this year, totaling ARS 481.2 billion (approximately $355 million). This investment will also include assets from their acquisition of Telefónica’s local operations, pending government approval.

If the acquisition is greenlit, Telecom Argentina will serve over 41 million mobile customers, maintaining a dominant market position with a two-thirds share. Claro remains its primary competitor in the sector.

As of September 2025, Telecom Argentina is focused on enhancing its network infrastructure to meet the rising demands of the AI and digital sectors.