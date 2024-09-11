Connect with us

Business

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Released on Bail in France

Published

7 hours ago

on

Pavel Durov In France

Paris prosecutor Laure Becco confirmed during an interview on RTL radio that Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was recently detained in France, is currently complying with the terms of his judicial oversight.

She stated, “He is fully cooperating with the investigation,” in response to inquiries regarding whether Durov is adhering to the requirement to report to the police station twice a week.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24, upon his arrival at Le Bourget Airport in France, after flying in from Azerbaijan. He faces accusations of six offenses, including alleged administration of an online platform that facilitated illegal transactions.

Following his detention, Durov was released on bail set at €5 million, coupled with an obligation to report to the police twice a week. He has also been prohibited from leaving France. According to Durov’s French lawyer, there is an option for him to request a relaxation of the judicial supervision conditions.

It is noteworthy that Durov previously declined offers of diplomatic assistance from both the Russian Federation and the UAE.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.