Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Released on Bail in France

Paris prosecutor Laure Becco confirmed during an interview on RTL radio that Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was recently detained in France, is currently complying with the terms of his judicial oversight.

She stated, “He is fully cooperating with the investigation,” in response to inquiries regarding whether Durov is adhering to the requirement to report to the police station twice a week.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24, upon his arrival at Le Bourget Airport in France, after flying in from Azerbaijan. He faces accusations of six offenses, including alleged administration of an online platform that facilitated illegal transactions.

Following his detention, Durov was released on bail set at €5 million, coupled with an obligation to report to the police twice a week. He has also been prohibited from leaving France. According to Durov’s French lawyer, there is an option for him to request a relaxation of the judicial supervision conditions.

It is noteworthy that Durov previously declined offers of diplomatic assistance from both the Russian Federation and the UAE.