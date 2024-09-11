Business
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Released on Bail in France
Paris prosecutor Laure Becco confirmed during an interview on RTL radio that Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was recently detained in France, is currently complying with the terms of his judicial oversight.
She stated, “He is fully cooperating with the investigation,” in response to inquiries regarding whether Durov is adhering to the requirement to report to the police station twice a week.
Durov was detained on the evening of August 24, upon his arrival at Le Bourget Airport in France, after flying in from Azerbaijan. He faces accusations of six offenses, including alleged administration of an online platform that facilitated illegal transactions.
Following his detention, Durov was released on bail set at €5 million, coupled with an obligation to report to the police twice a week. He has also been prohibited from leaving France. According to Durov’s French lawyer, there is an option for him to request a relaxation of the judicial supervision conditions.
It is noteworthy that Durov previously declined offers of diplomatic assistance from both the Russian Federation and the UAE.
Recent Posts
- Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts on Netflix
- Chappell Roan Dazzles 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Enchanting Performance
- Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
- RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Closes with Overwhelming Demand
- Indian Semiconductor Stocks Surge Following Government Investment Plans
- BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service
- Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally
- Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian
- Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion
- Australia Triumphs Over England in T20I Opener
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed Across Investor Segments
- Bowden Francis’ No-Hit Attempt Falls Short as Blue Jays Lose to Mets
- Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate
- Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler
- Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation
- Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre
- Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
- Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage