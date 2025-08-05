Television Academy Unveils Televerse Festival with Star-Studded Lineup

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Television Academy announced additional programming for its inaugural Televerse Festival set for August 14-16, 2025, at JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE. This immersive festival will bring together industry insiders and television fans for dynamic panels and exclusive access to top creators and stars.

Televerse promises a unique experience, with opportunities to learn from Emmy-nominated program creators, including an advance screening of AMC‘s upcoming series, “Anne Rice‘s Talamasca: The Secret Order.” Following the screening, cast member William Fichtner and writer Anna Fisher will discuss the series, scheduled to premiere in October.

Among the new additions is the panel “Based On: A New Take on Adaptation,” featuring showrunners Graham Yost and Gloria Calderón Kellett. They will discuss the adaptation process across various formats, as the television industry continues to thrive from the library of intellectual properties.

Another highlight is the panel “Inside the Mystery: Irish Blood,” with star and executive producer Alicia Silverstone. The six-part drama series, premiering August 11 on Acorn TV, features Silverstone as a divorce lawyer seeking to uncover her father’s disappearance.

Tickets for Televerse are now available online, offering options for unlimited access to all sessions for $200. Individual session tickets are also available for the general public and Academy members on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Television Academy aims to celebrate diverse storytelling and support the growth of a professional community in the television industry. More information on Televerse and the full schedule of events can be found at Televerse.com.