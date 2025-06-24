Television Legend Lynn Hamilton Dies at 95, Leaving Lasting Legacy

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lynn Hamilton, a legendary actress known for her role as Donna Harris on the classic sitcom Sanford and Son, passed away on June 19, 2025, at the age of 95. Her former manager, Rev. Calvin Carson, confirmed that she died of natural causes.

Hamilton’s death was shared through heartfelt statements on Instagram and Facebook by Carson, who noted she was surrounded by family at the time. He expressed gratitude for Hamilton’s contributions to entertainment over her impressive five-decade career. “Her remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire,” Carson wrote.

In addition to her iconic role on Sanford and Son, where she portrayed Fred Sanford’s fiancée, Hamilton’s extensive television credits also include roles on The Waltons, Roots: The Next Generations, and Generations. Her presence on these shows made her a notable figure in American pop culture.

Her performances brought emotional depth to various characters, particularly in her interactions with Redd Foxx, where she balanced comedy with dignity. Fans across social media have honored her memory, reflecting on the calm and wise aura she exuded on screen.

Hamilton’s work in television became a reference for authenticity, especially for Black women in supporting roles during her time. Her legacy is marked by a rare strength that spoke volumes through her performances. She not only entertained but also helped redefine the portrayal of women in television.

As tributes continue to pour in, Hamilton will be remembered as a trailblazer whose contributions to the industry resonate with audiences today.