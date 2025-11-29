Temperature Range Varies Across Northeast Florida This Morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, temperatures across northeast Florida vary widely, with lows in the low 30s in inland southeast Georgia and highs reaching the low 60s at local beaches.

The National Weather Service forecasts partly to mostly cloudy skies today, with a high temperature of around 69 degrees. Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip to 53 degrees under partly cloudy conditions.

Looking ahead, the weather will shift over the coming days. Sunday is predicted to be partly sunny and warm, with afternoon temperatures climbing to 75 degrees. Monday brings a mix of clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers, with a high near 71 degrees.

On Tuesday, forecasting shows increasing cloud cover and the likelihood of showers, with temperatures reaching 75 degrees. The middle of the week will see cooler conditions with highs around 67 degrees on Wednesday as the clouds clear somewhat.

In Gainesville, Florida, a similar warming trend is anticipated. Following a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise into the low 70s by Saturday. A slight chance of rain may appear at the start of next week, as moisture returns with a weather system moving in from the northwest.

There’s also a mention of an elevated fire risk in North Central Florida due to very low humidity levels throughout November. Residents are urged to exercise caution with outdoor activities.

The season’s last day of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sunday, and forecasters emphasize that the tropics are currently calm.