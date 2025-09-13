Temple Football to Face Oklahoma in Historic Matchup at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On September 13, 2025, the Temple Owls will host the Oklahoma Sooners in a unique college football matchup at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. This game comes as the Owls look to build momentum after their impressive start to the season under new head coach K.C. Keeler.

Temple has started the season strong, winning its first two games decisively against UMass and Howard, bringing their record to 2-0. Keeler, who is in his first season at Temple after a successful tenure at Sam Houston State, is eager for the challenge that the undefeated Sooners represent. “This is an opportunity for us to see how good we are,” Keeler stated. “We’re going to be playing some big-boy football this Saturday.”

The matchup was nearly a decade in the making, originating in 2016 when Temple’s then-athletic director Pat Kraft sought a powerhouse to help bolster prospects for a new stadium. After appeals to several prominent programs, Oklahoma agreed to a two-for-one series that included games set in Norman for the start of the 2024 and 2028 seasons.

Oklahoma comes into the game ranked No. 13 nationally, fresh off a victory against No. 15 Michigan. They sport a roster of talented athletes looking to secure their dominance as they prepare for the upcoming SEC season. Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s head coach, aims to ensure his team is battle-tested before facing tougher conference rivals.

Despite the challenges, Temple’s athletic director Arthur Johnson is optimistic about ticket sales for this historic event. They have been proactive in marketing the game, allocating a larger ticket pool for Sooners fans than typically provided for visiting teams. Johnson expressed hope that the attendance will exceed that of the previous games.

The atmosphere is expected to be lively, with significant fan engagement, including a pep rally on campus earlier in the week and pre-game festivities planned for Oklahoma supporters from nearby alumni clubs. Keeler tossed the first pitch at a Phillies game to promote the matchup, highlighting his commitment to energizing the fanbase.

This matchup marks a rare opportunity for Oklahoma to play in the Northeast, a region they have not visited often for nonconference games. The last time the Sooners played in Philadelphia was in 1942. As both teams prepare for kickoff, the focus is set on performance and the exciting potential of this unlikely yet intriguing contest.