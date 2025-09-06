Temple’s Keeler Debuts with Six Touchdowns Against UMass

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Temple Owls marked a strong season opener on Saturday, defeating UMass 42-10 as Evan Simon threw for six touchdowns in K.C. Keeler’s debut as head coach. Temple amassed 467 yards of offense, achieving its first double-digit win in a season opener since 2019.

Keeler, who has now won his first game at four different schools by an average margin of 32 points, is off to a great start at Temple. His previous coaching wins include a 54-3 triumph at Rowan in 1993, and a 22-19 victory at Delaware in 2002.

Local rivals also kicked off their seasons on a high note. No. 2 Penn State triumphed over Nevada, but faced criticism for a lackluster running game. The backfield duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton managed just 62 yards combined on 16 carries. In contrast, the passing game prospered with quarterback Drew Allar leading 10 players with receptions.

Villanova will also look to maintain its winning tradition this season. Under coach Mark Ferrante, the Wildcats are 8-0 in season openers, including a 2018 win against Temple. Ferrante attributes their success to strong first-half performances, often leading at halftime by at least two touchdowns.

Saturday’s matchups will include Temple against Howard at 2 p.m., Penn State facing Florida International at noon, and Villanova hosting Colgate at 6 p.m. Both Simon and Gevani McCoy are expected to split quarterback duties for the Owls. Offensive coordinator Tyler Walker emphasizes versatility in play, with seven players contributing to both receptions and rushing.

Peter Clarke, Temple’s tight end, received recognition with an outstanding grade after catching four passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns last game. As teams prepare for the upcoming weekend, maintaining the momentum from strong season openers will be critical.