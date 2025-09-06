Temple Owls Dominate UMass in Season Opener, 42-10

AMHERST, Mass. – The Temple Owls opened their 2025 football season with a commanding 42-10 victory over the UMass Minutemen on Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Over 11,500 fans attended the match, where Temple showcased a powerful performance, particularly in the second quarter.

UMass initially took the lead with a rushing touchdown by Rocko Griffin, making it 7-0. However, Temple responded quickly, as quarterback Evan Simon connected with Peter Clarke for a 21-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7-7.

The first quarter concluded with UMass regaining a 10-7 lead thanks to a 40-yard field goal by Derek Morris. However, it was the second quarter that turned the game in Temple’s favor. After a UMass fumble, Temple capitalized with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Simon to Kajiya Hollawayne, taking a 14-10 lead.

Temple extended their advantage with two more touchdowns in the first half, leading 28-10 at halftime. Simon was instrumental in the Owls’ attack, throwing six touchdown passes throughout the game, a career high.

The Minutemen struggled to find momentum in the second half, failing to score after the first quarter. UMass head coach Joe Harasymiak acknowledged the tough loss, expressing the need for his team to regroup and respond positively in their next game.

Next week, UMass will host Bryant at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 6, at 3:30 p.m., aiming to bounce back after this challenging opener.