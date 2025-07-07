Temporary Protected Status for Hondurans, Nicaraguans Expires Soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Honduran and Nicaraguan citizens living in the United States is set to expire on July 5, 2025, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), recently rescinded the cancellation of Honduras‘s TPS designation, which had been announced on June 5, 2018, and was originally to be extended by 18 months. A later extension allowed current beneficiaries to maintain their status from January 6, 2024, until the upcoming expiration date.

As the deadline nears, over 55,000 Hondurans live in uncertainty regarding their future. One individual, who has resided in the U.S. for 27 years and has American children, expressed concern over the lack of communication from the U.S. administration about the program’s extension. “We feel overwhelmed,” he said. “Most of us rely on TPS, but we have pending matters that prevent us from regularizing our status.”

Cecilia Rodríguez, president of the Honduran Alliance in Los Angeles, reported that some workers with TPS have already been warned by employers. “If it is not extended by July 5, they may lose their jobs,” she stated. Employers are concerned about penalties for hiring undocumented workers.

TPS is designed for individuals who cannot return to their home countries due to various issues, primarily safety concerns. It allows them to stay in the U.S. without the threat of removal, obtain employment authorization, and secure travel permission.

Currently, TPS beneficiaries are not subject to detention based on their immigration status. However, TPS does not grant permanent residency or other immigration status, though it doesn’t bar individuals from seeking other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible. “To be granted any other immigration benefit, you must meet all eligibility requirements,” USCIS officials noted.

As of now, designated TPS countries include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Cameroon, El Salvador, and Ethiopia. The USCIS indicates that the TPS period for Venezuela extends until September 10, 2025, with certain beneficiaries maintaining their status despite ongoing litigation.