The Temptations to Perform Halftime Show at Lions Game

DETROIT — The legendary Motown group The Temptations will perform during halftime of the Detroit Lions game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football at Ford Field.

Otis Williams, the last original member of the group, expressed his excitement about the performance, saying, “We’re going to make sure our game is tight. This is home, and we want to make sure we make the best impression.”

The Lions organization invites fans to wear all-white to honor the iconic group, known for hits like “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination.” Lions assistant head/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery shared his enthusiasm, noting, “The only thing is it’s starting to cost me more and more tickets because all of my family members now, once they hear who’s performing…we’re really excited.”

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Williams reflected on his lifelong support for the Lions, recalling moments when legendary singer Marvin Gaye tried out for the team in the 1970s. “I was surprised because I’ve always known Marvin to be a songwriter, a singer,” Williams said. He emphasized, “I guess he wanted to try it out, and I was surprised that they gave him a little shout.”

The 84-year-old artist shared his pride in representing the city, stating, “I love Detroit, and I’ve always been with the Lions. They are making us feel very good about the possibilities of them going all the way this season.”

Williams also expressed the significance of wearing white during the halftime show, saying, “It’s a special privilege to do it before the Lions. It’s been one of our dominant colors, and we love to support the Lions in white.”

Fans can expect a heartfelt performance as The Temptations aim to deliver a memorable show, representing their legacy and the spirit of Detroit. “We want to make sure that what we are known for is what they see when they see us,” Williams said.