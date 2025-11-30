News
Ten LGBTI Youth Arrested in Cameroon After Birthday Party
BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon — On the night of November 23, ten LGBTI youth were arrested in Bafoussam while leaving a friend’s birthday party. Witnesses claim a group of men, described only as “men in uniform,” apprehended the youths due to their clothing and appearance.
Following their arrest, the detainees reached out to Transamical, a human rights advocacy organization, at around 1 a.m. to request support. After extensive negotiations, the youths were released after paying a ransom of 50,000 FCFA, which is roughly equivalent to $88.
This incident highlights a troubling trend in Cameroon, where LGBTI individuals often suffer arbitrary arrests and extortion. Many of these arrests are carried out by individuals posing as law enforcement. The actions involved reinforce a pervasive climate of fear among LGBTI communities, particularly in smaller towns.
Transamical’s swift intervention played a crucial role in securing the safe release of the youths. Their efforts stress the urgent need for heightened advocacy for the rights of LGBTI individuals in Cameroon. Activists emphasize that such arbitrary arrests and extortion contribute to the ongoing vulnerability of these communities to abuse.
The situation underscores the importance of local organizations like Transamical in fighting for fundamental rights and protections for marginalized populations.
