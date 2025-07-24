Sports
Ten MLB Prospects Poised for Trade Deadline Raises
PHILADELPHIA, PA
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, several top prospects are expected to rise within the rankings due to potential trades. Of the promising players, Spencer Jones and Owen Caissie are drawing significant attention from various teams.
Spencer Jones, once a fading name on the top-100 list, has made a remarkable comeback at Triple-A with 10 home runs in 18 games. His impressive .403 batting average over this span reaffirms his massive power potential. With the New York Yankees showing interest in improving their roster, a trade could clear the way for him to join another team’s major league lineup.
Owen Caissie, known for his impressive batting average and power, has also been making waves in the upper minors. He has delivered eight home runs in July alone, showcasing his readiness for a major league promotion. However, with the Cubs stacked in the outfield, his future in Chicago appears uncertain, making him a valuable trade asset.
Another name to watch is Jordan Lawlar, who has excelled at Triple-A but has been waiting for a consistent opportunity in the majors. The current trade situation could finally open the door for Lawlar, depending on the Diamondbacks’ strategy as they vie for the wild card.
In addition, the Chicago Cubs‘ Moises Ballesteros finds himself stuck behind a talented roster. Scouts predict that he may not fit into their long-term plans, suggesting that a trade could provide him the chance to thrive elsewhere.
Amid these developments, Tyler Locklear has been creating a strong case for a major league call-up due to his recent exceptional performance. The Mariners may see his value both on their roster and as a trade chip depending on their end-of-season strategy.
The next few weeks leading up to the trade deadline will be pivotal for these prospects as they look to secure their future in Major League Baseball.
