Ten Years After Her US Open Win, Pennetta Returns to the Court

MILAN, Italy — Flavia Pennetta, the 2015 US Open champion, is set to return to the court for a special exhibition match on August 21-22, 2025. The event will take place at Flushing Meadows, marking a decade since her memorable victory at the tournament.

Pennetta will pair with Flavio Cobolli, currently ranked 26th in the world, to face off against the duo of Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina. This match will be part of an exciting night called ‘Stars of the Open,’ which features several tennis legends.

The night kicks off with a highly anticipated match showcasing American icons. Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff will compete against John McEnroe and Venus Williams. Following that, fans can look forward to Juan Martin del Potro teaming up with Joao Fonseca to take on Andy Roddick and Alex Michelsen.

The event promises a blend of entertainment and nostalgia, aiming to unite stars from the past and present. The final match features Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Casey Ratzlaff, a top player in wheelchair tennis, against Jack Sock and Dana Mathewson, who made history as the first American woman to win a Major in wheelchair tennis at Wimbledon 2022.

This exhibition is not only a celebration of past champions but also a chance for fans to witness some of the best players compete under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets are available for tennis enthusiasts eager to be part of this special night.